Report: Putin Assassination Plot Failed When Drone Crashed Near Moscow

An attempted assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin failed days ago when a Ukrainian kamikaze drone carrying C4 explosives crashed outside of Moscow. News of the assassination plot was first reported by Germany’s Bild magazine and later by London’s Daily Mail.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate 4/26/23

