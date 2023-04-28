BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Report: Putin Assassination Plot Failed When Drone Crashed Near Moscow
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
04/28/2023

An attempted assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin failed days ago when a Ukrainian kamikaze drone carrying C4 explosives crashed outside of Moscow. News of the assassination plot was first reported by Germany’s Bild magazine and later by London’s Daily Mail.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate 4/26/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

Keywords
trunewspropheticdroneputinukraineassassinationc4plotmoscowrick wilesdoc burkhartjoe bidebild magazinekamaikazeamerican piesouth korean leadr
