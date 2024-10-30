Alexandra 360 Live W/ Seth Eisenberg

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Seth Eisenberg is a dynamic and dedicated individual with a wealth of experience and a passion for community engagement. At 52, this Navy veteran is not only a proud parent of two but also serves as the Vice President and Treasurer of the Frederick County Conservative Club.
In addition to his leadership roles, Seth runs the popular Conservative Corner Facebook page and hosts Conservative Chat on Facebook Live every Sunday at 7 PM, where he engages with a vibrant community on current issues and conservative values.
When he's not championing conservative causes, Seth has coached football and enjoys spending quality time with his 14-year-old son. His commitment to his community, both online and offline, makes him a compelling and influential voice in the conservative movement.
