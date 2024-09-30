Driving through the Extreme Hurricane Flood Damage, New Port, Richey, Florida! I've lived here most of my life. It has only been flooded twice in 30 years.

Twice in twelve months is Geoengineering at its best.. These Lunatics have the most Powerful Weapon in the World ready to go the Weather itself.. Our entire Planet is being Attacked. There's so many Countries being Flooded, Burned and Destroyed with these Technologies..

We are being Shadowband on every level.. We must stop the Censorship of the People trying to Help bring out this information.. We need the Government to shut down all Weather Programs and Weather Controlled Devices like NEXRAD Radar Systems and Cellphone Towers themselves..

Commercial fisherman asking desperately for HELP. We are all in Danger, no matter where We Live... The 🆘️ I leave is Not a Joke in my life as a Commercial Fisherman, I am asking for HELP to SAVE OUR SHIP. The Earth itself.

We all live on the same planet. Why don't we all do something to save it like I am.. Thank you to all the Real Warriors out there. That has Fought alongside with me.. We Must Prevail.. 🆘️🌎🌏🌍

• To Resist a Tyranny! You must be Independent of That Tyranny! 🆘

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





