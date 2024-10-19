BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Discover True Faith: Abraham’s Journey with God
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 7 months ago

In this episode, we explore the inspiring story of Abraham from the Bible. Learn how his faith was proven through his willingness to sacrifice his only son, Isaac, and how God’s last-minute intervention showed His recognition of true faith. We also discuss God's promise to bless Abraham and his descendants because of his faith, even though he was old and childless. Abraham’s belief in God's promise was considered righteousness and brought him salvation. Tune in to understand how these amazing stories teach us about having real faith through our actions and believing in Jesus Christ for our salvation!

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:17 Faith and Good Works
02:41 The Example of Abraham
03:16 Abraham's Test of Faith
04:12 Abraham's Obedience
06:39 The Test of Abraham's Faith
07:15 Divine Intervention
07:43 Reflecting on Personal Sacrifices
08:13 The Ram in the Thicket
08:45 God's Promise to Abraham
09:15 The Blessings of Obedience
10:11 Abraham's Legacy
10:21 The Promise of a Son
10:36 Faith and Righteousness
11:38 Paul's Reflection on Abraham's Faith
12:05 Salvation Through Faith
12:22 Closing Thoughts and Blessings

Keywords
salvationdevotionfaithsacrificegenesisabrahamsermonobedienceold testamentdivine providencechristian teachingstrust in godbiblical storiesgod promises
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy