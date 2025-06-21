Trump's Religious Liberty Comission Is Subtle, Yet Deceptive. Sunday Laws, Sabbath Corn, 4th Angel

Trump's Religious Liberty Commission meets for the first time. President Donald Trump has said during his second term "religion is coming back to America" and has launched a new Religious Liberty Commission in his administration.





The creation of the commission followed the establishment of the White House Faith Office in February, which replaced former President Joe Biden's White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships.





According to the White House, the commission will advise the faith office and will reflect a "diversity of faith traditions, professional backgrounds and viewpoints." But some groups and experts are skeptical, suggesting the commission could serve as a platform for a specific Christian agenda.





Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Dr. Ben Carson, Other longtime Trump allies are on the commission, including the Rev. Franklin Graham and pastor Paula White, who leads the White House Faith Office. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York whom Trump recommended for the papacy after Pope Francis’ death, and Carrie Prejean Boller, who stirred controversy by saying “marriage should be between a man and a woman” during the Miss USA 2009 competition.





David House