Functional Medicine and Breast Cancer with Dr. Jenn Simmons - #30 | Conners Clinic Live

Dr. Jenn Simmons was our guest this week and it was a great conversation about how Dr. Jenn went from having a deep desire to help women with Breast Cancer as a breast surgeon, to helping women address Breast Cancer from a Functional Medicine point of view. She truly has a passion for helping women, and was inspired from a very personal story. Take a listen and enjoy this wonderful conversation!

Also, don't forget to register for Dr. Jenn's brand new Beyond the Cancer Summit (it's free!) and is happening now!

