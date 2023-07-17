Joe Rogan the Sellout

Pretty self explanatory folks!



Rogan sure looks like a sellout to me!

One day Joe's going on a rant about how the moon landing is fake, the next day he's kissing Neil DeGrasse Tyson's lying butt!

Don't get your information from ME, or Joe Rogan, or Eric Dubay, or DITRH......

You can use us for a place "to launch your investigation," A starting point perhaps....

But look into EVERYTHING for yourself!

Read the papers, the experiments YOURSELF!

If you do this, nobody can lie to you!

Better yet,

PERFORM YOUR OWN EXPERIMENTS!

Should I disappear, follow me here

Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker

BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/

Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0

UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw

Social Media

GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503

Minds: @conservativethinking - https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/

Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw

Please "Like" and share the information if you found it useful.

If you feel so inclined you can support the channel: at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503