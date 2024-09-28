Adding:

It is now confirmed by the IDF that Nasrallah was eliminated in the strike on beirut yesterday.

The Israeli Air Force strikes Hezbollah warehouses in the Beirut suburb of Ad-Dahieh.

Shortly before the strikes, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari announced more strikes and called on residents to evacuate:

"In the coming hours, we are going to hit strategic targets that Hezbollah has placed underground, under three buildings in the heart of Ad-Dahiyeh. Over the years, Hezbollah has built and developed a number of coastal missile systems that are produced in Iran," Hagari said, noting the missile's damage to the corvette INS Hanit in July 2006.

"These missiles pose a real threat to the world's shipping lanes and Israel's strategic facilities. We will soon strike the weapons under the buildings. The intensity of the explosion of the weapons under the buildings will cause damage to the buildings and may cause them to collapse ," Hagari adds.

On the interim results of the operation of the Israel Defense Forces in Lebanon

Last night, the Israeli Air Force carried out another series of strikes on Beirut: more than 30 explosions were heard in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, and the alleged target of the raid were ammunition depots. At the same time, the hits fell on the areas from which the IDF Spokesperson's Unit had announced the evacuation a few hours earlier.

At the same time, the Israeli command officially announced the killing of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, as a result of yesterday's airstrikes with bunker-busting bombs on the Ad-Dahieh area. According to the Israelis, the underground headquarters of the Lebanese group, where the Hezbollah leadership was at that moment, was hit.

At the moment, neither representatives of the Lebanese group nor the movements allied with it have officially announced Nasrallah's death. Meanwhile, the Arab media are increasingly lamenting the lack of any information about the incident against the background of the confident statements of the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson's Unit.

📌 Be that as it may, the situation along the Lebanese-Israeli border remains stably tense: the Israelis are carrying out massive strikes on the entire territory of Lebanon, while Hezbollah is responding with missile launches at Israeli military facilities, which, however, do not lead to significant damage.

On the reaction to reports of the death of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah



▪️The IDF Spokesperson's Unit officially announced the elimination of the head of the Lebanese movement as a result of yesterday's strike on Beirut, accusing him of organizing terrorist acts against Israelis.



Israeli media also reported the death of the secretary-general's daughter Zeinab Nasrallah in the Lebanese capital. However, this information remains unconfirmed.



Moreover, according to the Israel Defense Forces, the only surviving member of the Hezbollah leadership is the commander of the "Badr" unit, Abu Ali Rida.



▪️Hezbollah published an official statement confirming the death of Hassan Nasrallah. The movement's representatives promised to continue the path of their fallen leader in supporting Palestine, defending Lebanon, and confronting the enemy.



▪️In Iran, the official information was not commented on, only expressing support for Lebanon. Earlier, billboards with the inscription "Nasrallah is alive" were installed throughout Tehran. According to Reuters, against the background of the attack, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was moved to a safe and secure place.



Iranian media also denied reports of the death of the commander of the Quds Force, Brigadier General Ismail Qaani - earlier it was stated on the Internet that he was in the underground headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut.



▪️Despite the Israelis' claims that the US was informed before the bombing of Beirut, several American media outlets claim the opposite. Earlier, the Pentagon also stated that it had no information about the Israeli air strike.



▪️Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov strongly condemned the actions of the Israelis, as they grossly violate the sovereignty of Lebanon. According to him, the Russian side is making every effort to prevent further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.