Can Atheism Be the Religion of the Antichrist?

Tom: Dave, we certainly have seen an aggressive militant atheism to the point where they are just going after religion, but doesn’t anybody recognize atheism is a religion itself?





Dave: Tom, how is it going to fit in? Well, the Antichrist will pretend to be Christ, I believe. And we’ve documented that. Just going back very quickly, "anti" is a Greek prefix. It has two meanings: opposed to or in the place of. Constantine was the first one who came up with it, but he called it Vicarius Christi, because he was speaking Latin. He called himself Vicarius Christi. Vicarius is the Latin equivalent of anti in the Greek. Vicarius Christi means "In the place of Christ."



