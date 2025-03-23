BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NY YANKEES BRETT GARDNER'S SON DEAD AT 14
ChestyP
ChestyP
353 views • 5 months ago

Yankees player Brett Gardner announces son Miller, 14, has died after getting sick on family vacation

###

New York Yankees

@Yankees

Statement from Brett and Jessica Gardner:

With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.

Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.

We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief.

Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing.

https://x.com/Yankees/status/1903854341737386272

###

By Vanessa Serna

Published March 23, 2025, 1:42 p.m. ET

https://pagesixDOTcom/2025/03/23/celebrity-news/yankees-star-brett-gardner-announces-death-of-beloved-son-miller/

Yankees player Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica Gardner, announced the death of their 14-year-old son, Miller, after he got sick on vacation.

The couple revealed the teenager “passed away peacefully in his sleep” on Friday morning via a statement shared to the New York Yankees’ X account Sunday.

“He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation,” they wrote. “We have so many questions and so few answers at this point.”

