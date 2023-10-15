© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Biden: "Who in God's name needs a weapon with 100 rounds in the chamber? The weapon is only meant for one thing. To kill people."
###
I fired an M60 one time. The instructor told everyone to fire in
short bursts, so the barrel doesn't overheat and warp. After we went
live, I started off slowly, with the short bursts, then said "fuck
that." Just unloaded all the rounds they gave me ASAP. That thing is
awesome. It's also impossible to fire like Arnold is here, just walking
around. Zero accuracy and you'd probably end up dropping it and shooting
yourself and everyone around you.
Classic clip from Arnold.
###
I'm pretty sure there's more than one "Biden." This guys seems more animated. The one that was in Japan recently looked like he was ready for the glue factory. They definitely have an Ai version, too.
###
https://grabienDOTcom/story.php?id=443729
Mirrored - bootcamp