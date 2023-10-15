BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Who in God's name needs a weapon with 100 rounds in the chamber?"
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
900 views • 10/15/2023

Biden: "Who in God's name needs a weapon with 100 rounds in the chamber? The weapon is only meant for one thing. To kill people."

I fired an M60 one time. The instructor told everyone to fire in short bursts, so the barrel doesn't overheat and warp. After we went live, I started off slowly, with the short bursts, then said "fuck that." Just unloaded all the rounds they gave me ASAP. That thing is awesome. It's also impossible to fire like Arnold is here, just walking around. Zero accuracy and you'd probably end up dropping it and shooting yourself and everyone around you.
Classic clip from Arnold.

I'm pretty sure there's more than one "Biden." This guys seems more animated. The one that was in Japan recently looked like he was ready for the glue factory. They definitely have an Ai version, too.

https://grabienDOTcom/story.php?id=443729

Mirrored - bootcamp

bidengun grabfjbm-60
