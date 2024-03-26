Mother Gives Rundown of How Hospital Attempted to Medically Kidnap Daughter - Jess Young

Jess Young took her ten-year-old daughter, Evelyn, to the hospital after she began struggling with edema, thus kicking off a multi-day medical nightmare. Jess shares how the hospital allegedly tried to medically kidnap her daughter and how Evelyn lost her vision from a medical treatment prescribed by the doctors. Jess discusses why she thinks hospitals may try to grab a patient like her daughter and hold her against the parents’ will, highlighting the financial incentive that hospitals receive from the state. She also discusses how Patient Advocate Bulldog assisted her in extracting Evelyn from the hospital and how she was “treated worse than an adult prisoner in a prison.”









TAKEAWAYS





As a parent, you must do what you think is best for your child





Patient Advocate Bulldog helped connect Jess with her daughter’s nephrologist





The police, following orders from hospital staff, as per DOJ’s 2006 directives, will ignore parental rights and assist in medical kidnappings





CellCept is the drug that Jess alleges caused her daughter’s vision to lapse









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Restore Patch (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CCMpatch

Nurse Freedom Network: https://nursefreedomnetwork.org/

Bureau of Justice Assistance: https://bit.ly/49aMX68

Isaac Lethbridge Story: https://fightcps.com/isaac-lethbridge-foster-child-death/





🔗 CONNECT WITH PATIENT ADVOCATE BULLDOG

Website: https://patientadvocatebulldog.com/





🔗 CONNECT WITH JESS YOUNG

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jj.young.5220





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



