Where Are We at in Revelation? Is Revelation Chronological? Which Seals Have Been Opened?

Corona literally means crown. The Most High makes things quite obvious to those who are truly throwing themselves on their faces as they are so utterly unworthy of His grace.





Also: the truth about the Spanish Flu and will the 2nd seal be a world war?





Search our website for videos on the seals. Don't be lazy in developing your beliefs as this is a TOUGH marathon, not a sprint!





Subscribe to our free newsletter via our website: https://non-toxic-home.org





Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1





Please note that comments are not monitored. We don't have time for that! Similarly, we do not strive or debate. If you have a different belief, then that's fine! However please do consider how many hours (at a minimum) you have invested in independent research regarding said belief. Don't be lazy as your beliefs manifest in behavior!





This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.





Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer