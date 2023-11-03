On his own waiting for an early dinner. Where’s GB now? MVI_5799

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
No sign of Trotsky, so I fed GB while my grandsons were being showered. Cats are a delight, and cat lovers know that they are as affectionate as dogs,
only that they display it differently. And yet,cats are a big
challenge to wildlife, while keeping the vermin numbers down.