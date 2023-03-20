The Great Reset Deep Dive - Part 3: The Globalist Elites Plans for YOUR Future

*Live at 4:00 pm CST Today*









Clay Clark has been at the forefront of the patriot movement through his podcast, business, and the

ReAwaken Tour. During the interview, Clay breaks down how he came to start the Reawaken Tour, the Great Reset, the World Economic Forum, and many other current-day issues.









We have broken down this 3-hour interview into as much “bite-sized” pieces as possible for your quick study, but there is so much to unpack and understand.









Please enjoy the interview for its final release - 3 part segments.









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com









Clay Clark

WEBSITE: www.timetofreeamerica.com

PODCAST: www.thrivetimeshow.com









FOR ALL INFORMATION FROM CLAY:

► Text CLAY to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)









For Tickets to a ReAwaken America Event - text the word FLYOVER to 918-851-0102

















SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com









► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter









► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate









► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com









► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com









► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com









► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

-------------------------------------------









Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team









Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 66e44664f0e27547



