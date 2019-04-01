© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Apr 1, 2019] A critical review of The Creation Guys "Faith On The Edge" documentary (50.3K views on YouTube)
Taking a break from the archives, to bring something new this time.
This is an edited and embellished version of a panel discussion held on 3/28/19, hosted by Take On The World TV. Here is the link to the unedited live show: https://youtu.be/4MriT5MciM4
In this version, I edited the overall time down and added clips from the actual documentary we were discussing, as well as some additional clips from some of my older videos to go along with what was being said.
I was joined on the panel by Chris Bailey, Robbie Davidson, Rick Hummer, Michael Solomon, Chad Taylor, Nathan Thompson and DR Lee.
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
