MUFASA MOVIE REVIEW! Stef and Izzy

In this episode, we engage in a critical discussion about the film "Mufasa," reflecting on our experience of arriving just after previews and leaving with mixed feelings. We analyze the film's storytelling and character development, critiquing the disjointed narrative that lacks depth and moral lessons. Our conversation highlights the impact of animation's technological advancements, especially in water scenes, while emphasizing that stunning visuals cannot substitute for coherent storytelling. We examine gender roles portrayed in the film and their implications on audience perceptions, as well as the disconnect between depictions of nature and real-life survival lessons. With personal anecdotes about nature, we underscore the importance of conveying realistic life lessons through storytelling. Ultimately, we conclude that "Mufasa" falls short as a narrative, advocating for films that entertain and educate, leaving listeners to reflect on these themes.





