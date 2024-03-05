© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Sergey Kotov sunk - new BSF Defeat⚡️
⚓️ A new loss for the Black Sea Fleet - at night on the roadstead of #Feodosiya, the Project 22160 patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" was attacked by unmanned enemy boats.
🔹 The Sergey Kotov was taken out the fourth time. The ship fought off enemy drones three times last year, destroying them on approach with fire from standard weapons.
🔹 The crew tried to repel the attack this time too, but to no avail. According to some reports, the crew abandoned the sunken ship. Losses are being clarified.
🎬 Video of the incident from Bandera sources reporting a successful GUR operation by Special Unit 13 in cooperation with the Navy and the Ministry of Defence, carried out by unmanned Magura V5 drone boats near the #Kerch Strait.
⚠️ The Russian continues to allow enemy recon in the Black Sea. The consequences this year are serious!