Houthis sinking the 'Magic Seas', Greek bulk carrier in the Red Sea - part 2

Watch Houthis SINK British-flagged carrier Magic Seas

Ship attacked with RPGs and gunfire before gunmen swarm the deck

Then a series of perfectly-timed charges send the vessel to the sea floor.

The Houthis have released footage of the sinking of the Greek bulk carrier Magic Seas in the Red Sea.

On July 6, after sending a warning that the crew ignored, the vessel was attacked by unmanned boats, drones and missiles near the port of Hodeida. After the attack, the crew abandoned the vessel and were rescued by another vessel.

A group of Houthis were then boarded by the now empty vessel, who planted and detonated charges, which led to the sinking of the bulk carrier.

