Oneness Movement Leaders in Spirit World and Damage of Over-Cloaking People on Earth, Real Bliss vs State Generated Through a Spirit, David Hawkins and His Terrible and Blissful Emotions Swings
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
38 views • 2 months ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/77QBtMR4cTE

20100328 Spirit Relationships - Possession & Obsession P2


Cut:

19m12s - 30m35s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: godsway.net

Divine Truth Events: event.divinetruth.com

Donate: donate.divinetruth.com


Official Divine Truth Downloads:

https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/

https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/

***********************************



“WHEN YOU ARE AT-ONE WITH GOD, YOU DO NOT NEED TO BE OVER-CLOAKED TO BE IN THAT (ENLIGHTED) STATE. YOU WILL BE IN THAT STATE YOURSELF. YOU WON’T HAVE TO HAVE ANY SPIRITUAL INFLUENCE OR ANY EXTRA SPIRITUAL EXPERIENCES TO BE IN THAT STATE BECAUSE YOU YOURSELF WILL BE HAVING GOD’S LOVE 24/7.”

@ 20m25s


Keywords
possessiondavid hawkinsbipolarchristedone with godsoul conditiontrue spiritualityreincarnated jesussoul developmentfeel everythingsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifedimensions and spheresfree will and choicesoul awakeninggrowing in lovei want to know everythingspirit influence and attachmentsoneness movementat onement statetrue blissfully connectedfaith protects youover cloaked by spiritreal soul state
