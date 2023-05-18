Pregnant Tiger Has Strange Ultrasound, Vet Calls The Police Right Away!

Unity





May 18, 2023





When a passionate zoo owner started to face financial issues with his zoo, he was at his wits end. His zoo was in desperate need of something new in order to revive the interest and make it popular again. So he did something bizarre: He decided to get a pair of tigers to breed. He sourced them from a well-recommended provider, and soon had a pregnant Tigress in his hands. The zoo immediately gained masses of attention from an excited public. But when the tigress went into labor and the vet was called in, the police got notified right away! Something was terribly wrong. Something the owner could never have anticipated!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mOUu1KSxcqE



