BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pregnant Tiger Has Strange Ultrasound, Vet Calls The Police Right Away!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
372 views • 05/18/2023

Unity


May 18, 2023


When a passionate zoo owner started to face financial issues with his zoo, he was at his wits end. His zoo was in desperate need of something new in order to revive the interest and make it popular again. So he did something bizarre: He decided to get a pair of tigers to breed. He sourced them from a well-recommended provider, and soon had a pregnant Tigress in his hands. The zoo immediately gained masses of attention from an excited public. But when the tigress went into labor and the vet was called in, the police got notified right away! Something was terribly wrong. Something the owner could never have anticipated!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mOUu1KSxcqE


Keywords
policeanimalpregnantultrasoundstrangevetveterinarianzootiger
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy