P.O.W. Wrestling Episode 001: The Cage of DEATH

Welcome to the inaugural episode of P.O.W. Politically Orchestrated Wrestling! Get set for a wild night of action including:

INTRO 00:00 ARREST ATTEMPT: George Floyd vs. Derek Chauvin 02:11

FIRST LADY FIST FIGHT: Melania Trump vs. Casey Desantis 09:04

2 ON 1 ASS WHOOPIN: Greg Gutfeld & Tyrus vs. Geraldo Rivera 17:00

MAIN EVENT: Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg in THE CAGE OF DEATH!!!! 23:25

Don't miss the insanity!!!

NOTE: This content is a SATIRICAL PARODY; complete and total work of FICTION. No character or individual portrayed herein is falsely represented, accused, defamed or threatened in any way as this falls under the category of fan fiction. This content is not meant to be taken seriously. This content is not associated with any political party, organization or candidate in any way. Match outcomes are determined by AI.

