President Putin's New Year's address to the nation.

Key points from Vladimir Putin's New Year's address to the Russians:

➡️We still have much to decide, but we can rightfully be proud of what has already been accomplished;

➡️We are confident that everything will be fine, we will move forward. We know for certain that the absolute value for us has been, is, and will be the fate of Russia and the well-being of its citizens;

➡️On this New Year's night, the intentions and hopes of our loved ones, millions of people across Russia — along with our fighters and commanders;

➡️The fighters are true heroes, who have taken on the great military task of defending Russia and ensuring strong guarantees of peace and security for our people;

➡️The upcoming 2025 has been declared the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland in Russia;

➡️I wish prosperity and well-being to every home, every family, and our beloved country — Russia! When we are together, everything will come true!

Adding: Zelensky delivered his New Year’s address to Ukrainians against the backdrop of the Motherland Monument, reiterating his usual rhetoric.



He declared, "Ukraine is capable of achieving a just peace with a shield and a sword."



The expired president of Ukraine expressed belief in continued American support, stating, "America will stand with Ukraine even in the first moments of peace." The address included dramatic footage of explosions, the aftermath of strikes, and appearances by Joe Biden.

The video also featured Zelensky’s interactions with Donald Trump.

Additionally, footage from Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region showed Ukrainian forces removing Russian flags from administrative buildings.

Notably, Zelensky mentioned negotiations, emphasizing the need to "fight for a Ukraine strong enough... both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table." However, his comments primarily focused on imposing Ukraine’s terms on Russia.



He vowed to "do everything" in 2025 to "stop Russia and end the war," while insisting that peace "cannot begin with a clean slate" and calling for "forcing Russia into a just peace."

The word "peace" appeared 16 times, but mostly in the context of demands for Ukraine’s conditions. The word "negotiations" was mentioned twice.



As in previous speeches, Zelensky’s address centered on highlighting alleged Ukrainian achievements and lasted over 20 minutes.

North Korea's Kim vows to further solidify Russia ties in letter to Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to solidify the country's comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia in his letter to President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

In the message, Kim sent New Year greetings to Putin and all Russians, including their troops and expressed his willingness to further step up bilateral ties.

Kim "wished that the New Year 2025 would be recorded as the first year of victory in the 21st century when the Russian army and people would defeat neo-Nazism and achieve a great victory," KCNA said.