LOOTING THE WORLD - The Crowhouse on "The Great Reset"

People need to realize that Evil people have been depopulating the world



and having a "Great Reset" about every hundred years or so, throughout recent history!

Look at the late 1800's and early 1900's....

Photos showing cities with nobody in them

Boxcars full of "orphan" children to repopulate them

The "mud flood" and all of the "World's Fairs." We were told they built those amazing structures, architectural wonders of the world, they supposedly built just for the fair, which were supposedly built and then torn down immediately afterwards

I'm sorry folks. This is all fiction and hiding of our real history!

If you look back through the false history that we have been told

you'll see that every hundred years or so there is a mass depopulation event!

A "Reset" of the entire earth.

It's looking a whole lot like the #Parasite Class and their

"Secret Societies" are hiding a lot more than knowledge from us!

Like the fact that they are Luciferians who are responsible for these mass

extinction events. Then they come up with a new false story line and start over

with trains full of children shipped in from somewhere!

There exists an Evil in this world that every human being

must become aware of, because they are trying to murder us all AGAIN!

I'm hopeful that mankind, knowing his planned fate, can save himself!

But it won't happen until EVERYONE stands up and makes it happen!

We have people who are openly trying to murder everyone on Earth,

So violence cannot be taken off the table either!

They are willing to use violence, and poison, and slow-kill methods,

5G and any other weapon ever even imagined, to murder YOU!

So whatever we must do in self-defense to stop these demons

is well justified and completely necessary and LAWFUL!

The problem is that they control the governments of the world,

the courts of the world, and the #Police and militaries of the world!

It will require that every man, woman, and child take a stand against

their evil plan and to STOP allowing those institutions which they control

to dictate our actions, and what is "Legal" and what is not!

The entire Earth needs to be returned to COMMON LAW

And the criminal controlled "Admiralty Law" system brought down!

original video by Max Igan, The Crowhouse

