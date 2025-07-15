6 - Faith in the Clown World

For this latest episode of UotUs the Unknowns get religion. Or rather they get into religion and wonder why, with very few exceptions, churches were happy to follow the pseudo belief system of Covidianism rather than keep their eyes firmly set on heaven and more spiritual matters. It seems we are all too hypnotized by mainstream news and social media.

Perhaps, despite many still losing their jobs through ridiculous vaccine mandates, things will get better in the post-Covid world? People may come to realise that the effort and community of going to a church service every week is so much better than watching it remotely on Zoom, alone on your couch with Doritos and a coke, in between some desultory ironing.

We speculate over whether the antichrist will materialise as a Baphomet style tranny; or will they just arrive wearing Keel’s shirt? And how can kids decide their gender when they can’t choose between cereal and pop tarts for breakfast and think that Big Perm is a butterfly?

Finally we can all pray that Prophetess Nea’s dream of a demonic IKEA, where you can purchase only substandard wicker or straw goods, possibly using your mark of the beast hand chip (if you can evade the giant shadow people shoppers) is not prophetic. Nor hopefully Michael’s vision of automated bot shops where you can only buy bruised fruit, but only if your social credit score is good.

Unknowns featured this week: Jackye, Terry, Keel, Michael and Big Perm with special guest Prophetess Nea.





⁠You Are Loved Store⁠ – Jackye’s online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

The Propaganda Report, with ⁠Brad Binkley⁠ and ⁠Monica Perez⁠ - our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠– freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.

⁠Carbonated Concepts⁠ - Michael’s other podcast where he and co-hosts discuss “discuss life sports and everything in between with a little spice”

⁠Kulture Nation⁠ – Prophetess Nea’s website “where the kingdom meets the culture”.

⁠We the Patriots USA⁠ – "When you stand up to tyrants, we stand up for you” (mistakenly called We The People USA in the podcast).









