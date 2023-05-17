Nicole: The CCP’s primary target for infiltration in the U.S. is the federal government agencies including the White House, Department of Justice, and FBI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2h9p2vb344
5/16/2023 【Nicole on The John Fredericks Show】Nicole: The CCP’s primary target for infiltration in the U.S. is the federal government agencies including the White House, Department of Justice, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
#CCPinfiltration #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
5/16/2023 【妮可做客The John Fredericks节目】妮可：中共对美国最想渗透的目标群体就是白宫、司法部、联邦调查局等美国联邦政府部门
#中共渗透 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平