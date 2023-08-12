FAITH NOT BY SIGHT part two - SCOTT HENSLER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show 61: Tonight part two of two reveals the world around us and the demonic connection with what we see and don't see.
Spirit orbs running down the sidewalk captured on iPhone:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YdMIvfDcn6op/
For more information, please visit our main website at http://scotthenslernetwork.org. You can also listen to the audio version of our show at https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel. Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/