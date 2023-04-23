Euro Elite Legacy Destroyed by Vaccines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
English Media Mogul John Mappin the Landowner of the Historic Camelot Castle in England shares significant concerns that many of the European Aristocratic Elite apparently did not receive the memo to avoid the COVID 19 Vaccines.
"Generational Wealth means very little when your children, and grandchildren have been sterilized"
John Mappin