Jason Aldean DOUBLES-DOWN on controversial 'anti-BLM' Try That in a Small Town video and slams 'bulls**t' he claims has ruined America

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12326947/Jason-Aldean-DOUBLES-controversial-anti-BLM-Try-Small-Town-video-slams-bulls-t-claims-ruined-America.html

---------------------

Woke Fail: Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Sales and Music Video Explode After BacklashDespite CMT pulling the video from its rotation, the music video for Aldean’s song has increased viewership by a whopping 999 percent.

https://www.infowars.com/posts/woke-fail-jason-aldeans-try-that-in-a-small-town-sales-and-music-video-explode-after-backlash/















