© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jason Aldean DOUBLES-DOWN on controversial 'anti-BLM' Try That in a Small Town video and slams 'bulls**t' he claims has ruined America
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12326947/Jason-Aldean-DOUBLES-controversial-anti-BLM-Try-Small-Town-video-slams-bulls-t-claims-ruined-America.html
---------------------
Woke Fail: Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Sales and Music Video Explode After BacklashDespite CMT pulling the video from its rotation, the music video for Aldean’s song has increased viewership by a whopping 999 percent.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/woke-fail-jason-aldeans-try-that-in-a-small-town-sales-and-music-video-explode-after-backlash/