❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week June 03 - 09, 2024

▪️Russian troops have again launched missile strikes against targets on the territory of the so-called Ukraine. In Sumy region, the workshops of the Aviakon aircraft repair plant were hit, which had previously been the target of a raid at the beginning of the year.



▪️Targeted strikes on aviation infrastructure in several Ukrainian regions also continued. In Kryvyi Rih, the operators of the Lancet UAV hit a Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft at Dolhintsevo airfield.



▪️For the first time in a long period, Russian Aerospace Forces launched cruise missiles at strategic AFU facilities in Kyiv region. As a result of several hits at the oil depot in Hrebinky, fuel tanks caught fire, which were extinguished throughout the day.



▪️Ukrainian units, in turn, again launched a drone raid on the facilities of the fuel and energy complex of Russia. As a result of the attack, Novoshakhtinskiy oil refinery was damaged, the fire at which was extinguished a few hours later.



▪️In addition, the enemy continues to carry out targeted attacks on the infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of two drone raids, one of the substations in Kam'yanka-Dniprovs'ka was damaged, where 11 thousand subscribers were de-energized.



▪️Weekly shelling of Luhansk continued. This time, the enemy fired six ATACMS missile at the capital of the republic. Some of the missiles were shot down, several more hit an apartment building and collapsed the entrance: at least six people were killed, 60 more were wounded.



▪️For the second time in a month, AFU conducted a massive drone raid on power facilities in Krasnodar region. Drones attacked the substation providing the operation of the energy bridge to the Crimea again — most of the drones were shot down.



▪️At Yarylhachs'ka bay in Crimea, AFU attacked the Russian tugboat of project 498 'Engineer Marchenko' with several unmanned boats. A few days later, the enemy launched drones in the direction of Kerch, about two dozen were shot down in the areas of Mysove and Lenino.



Source @rybar





