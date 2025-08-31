Dreams, Demons & Deliverance w/ Laura Baker

In this gripping episode of Nephilim Death Squad, David Lee Corbo and Top Lobsta welcome back Laura Baker from Cleansing the Bloodline. The discussion dives deep into the shadowy realm of Noahide Laws and their potential global implications. Laura covers how these laws are embedded within various national and international frameworks, their origins in the Talmud, and why they could spell danger for Christians and others who don't conform. The conversation also expands to touch on Freemasonry, the New World Order, and the historical precedents for such laws, offering viewers a comprehensive look at a complex issue fraught with spiritual and political hazards.

Beyond these perilous topics, the dialogue evolves into an exploration of spiritual warfare and deliverance. David shares his personal struggles with demonic encounters and the impacts they have had on his family, evoking profound insights from Laura about the importance of spiritual deliverance. The narrative weaves through spiritual anecdotes, the nature of generational curses, and practical steps for achieving freedom from spiritual oppression. Whether you're well-versed in eschatology or a newcomer to these discussions, this episode promises to be both enlightening and spiritually enriching.