🇵🇸/🇮🇱 Al-Qassam Brigades' complex ambush in Rafah that killed two Israeli soldiers from the 'Yahalom' Special Forces unit on Saturday, May 3

🇵🇸/🇮🇱 WATCH: Al-Qassam Brigades have released footage of a complex ambush in Rafah that killed two Israeli soldiers from the 'Yahalom' Special Forces unit on Saturday, May 3
Additionally, they destroy a 'Merkava' tank and a 'D9' military bulldozer using 'Al-Yassin 105' shells.
Israeli leaders have repeatedly claimed that they have 'defeated' all Palestinian factions in Rafah.
Source @Middle_East_Spectator
