BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

3-way switches in your home.
Tech & other illusions
Tech & other illusions
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 05/28/2023

The single pole double throw switch is commonly referred to as a “3-way switch” as in your home. It is very simple to wire if you know this tiny little secret:

The common on the switch is often coloured black. The other two are either brac or silver. Secret: on one switch common is power on the other switch it goes to your light. The other two connections are called travellers and connect the two switches together and don't care if they cross connect or not.

Common uses:

One switch upstairs & one downstairs both control one light or group of lights.

One switch at each end of a hallway but control the hallway light(s)

One switch leading to a garage and another in the garage etc.

Keywords
technologyhobbyswitchcuriousnovicemakerarduino3 wayspst
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy