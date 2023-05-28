3-way switches in your home.

The single pole double throw switch is commonly referred to as a “3-way switch” as in your home. It is very simple to wire if you know this tiny little secret:

The common on the switch is often coloured black. The other two are either brac or silver. Secret: on one switch common is power on the other switch it goes to your light. The other two connections are called travellers and connect the two switches together and don't care if they cross connect or not.

Common uses:

One switch upstairs & one downstairs both control one light or group of lights.

One switch at each end of a hallway but control the hallway light(s)

One switch leading to a garage and another in the garage etc.