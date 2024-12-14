Great Prophecies About Jesus Part 1

Acts 2:17 (KJV) 17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams:





1 John 4:17 As He Is So Are We Now in this world! You life is about to CHANGE! This teaching will take you to a new level in Christ!





Don't miss this teaching!

You are God's greatest creation! You are a son of God.

It is God doing the work! It is God doing the healing!

Go this week in obedience to Christ.

The world is waiting for you to manifest Christ’s power and authority.

DON'T MISS THIS!





Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org

Give online by texting. 73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line!

Live in Person Services:

9775 SW 87 Ave., Miami, FL

Riviera School Auditorium

Sunday's 10:47 am





My Patriot Supply Emergency Food Sources - Yes CLC will receive small referral fee!

https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=480...





CONTACT ME CONCERNING SOLAR GENERATORS AT DISCOUNT PRICING!

EMAIL [email protected] LISTENERS WILL RECEIVE THE MAX. DISCOUNT!

https://patterson-solar-products.mysh...





Copyright Disclaimer

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





www.pixabay.com

www.stock.adobe.com

Music clips are licensed by:

www.pixabay.com

www.stock.adobe.com

www.sermoncentral.com

www.jesusfilm.org





Follow us at:

www.rumble.com/drrick

www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson

www.drrickpatterson.com

www.rickpatterson.blogspot.com

www.drrickpatterson.com

www.brighteon.com/drrickpatterson

www.gab.com/drrickpatterson

www.bitchute.com/drrickpatterson

www.brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson

www.patterson.org

www.facebook.com/drrickpatterson

https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson





EMAIL:

[email protected]

[email protected]





www.ChristLifeCenter.org

EMAIL: [email protected] [email protected]





You may give to Christ Life Center by texting 73256 ChristLifeCenter (one word).

Please include Christ Life Center in your will and estate planning





[email protected] phone 305 984-8477

Music





www.cwbministries.org

https://streamsministries.com





I Will Sing Praise

Song 1 of 2

New Name Written Down in Heaven by Charity Gayle





Videos are licensed from www.SermonCentral.com

Music

I Will Sing Praise

Song 1 of 3

Galaxies (44076)-15738

Song 2 of 3

Coming Storm

Song 3 of 3

ARTIST

Music

Ambient Cinematic Piano

Song 1 of 3

Galaxies (44076)-15738

Song 2 of 3

Don't Feel Right

Song 3 of 3

ARTIST

DS Productions

LICENSES