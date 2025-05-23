© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Norwegian man wakes up with a ship in his front yard - Johan Helberg was fast asleep at his waterfront home in Norway.
5 AM doorbell:
Knock knock
👨 "Who’s there?"
🚢 443-foot cargo ship: "Just parking!"
Imagine waking up, stepping outside… and there’s a 135-meter ship in your yard
That’s what happened in Norway when cargo tanker ‘parked’ itself just meters from a man’s bedroom
‘I nearly broke my neck seeing the ship’s top’ he said
No injuries, no spill
One crew member under investigation