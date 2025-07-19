⚠️THE KHAZARIAN MAFIA ⚠️ 🎬 Explained in 12 minutes: 👀

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The True origins of the Ashkenazi Jews. For Educational purposes.
Further Info:
The Secret History of The Khazarian Mafia
https://www.brighteon.com/dda42b69-61b2-41a7-a97e-a90f45ab8def
Forbidden Knowledge : History of the Khazar Empire Lecture by Jack Otto
https://www.brighteon.com/5cf84920-f282-4cd8-9bb9-38cf3b973d15
The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia:
https://www.veteranstodayarchives.com/2015/03/08/the-hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia/
Source https://x.com/XPHOENIXDRAGON/status/1863415754340573523
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net