© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another Superb Monologue By Neil Oliver:
"Covid changed everything - the green light for the roll out of all the absurdity in the world. Stockpiled absurdity was pushed like knock-off watches and handbags out the backs of lorries. Healthy people shut in their homes. Gyms closed but fast-food outlets open"