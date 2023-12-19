2023-12-18 Attempt Changing The Timeline

Sources:



THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 1, The Birth of the Cabal

Timestamp: 04:05

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BCmXecpxOD50/



This is Janet Ossebaard’s original channel where you can view all

of the Fall of the Cabal and the Sequel of the series. Extremely

good documentary.



Noah's Family Tree from video



The World As Known To the Hebrews Map

Historical Textbook and Atlas of Biblical Geography

Copyright 1854 by Coleman

From Xiphos TextBookAtlas module



Khazaria Empire Map

The Khazar Empire, from M. J-H. Schnitzler’s

map of The Empire of Charlemagne and that of the Arabs,

(Strasbourg, 1857)

https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/leaked-report-israel-acknowledges-jews-in-fact-khazars-secret-plan-for-reverse-migration-to-ukraine/



Spiritual War

https://rumble.com/v3t55bg-2023-11-01-spiritual-war.html



