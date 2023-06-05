Gold vs Epic Cash | Portability, Divisibility, Fungibility, Scarcity | Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My thoughts on Gold vs Epic Cash, specifically around portability, divisibility, fungibility and scarcity.
Chapters:
0:00 I purchased my first gold & silver coins!
0:43 How does Epic Cash compare to gold?
1:38 Test of time
2:12 Portability
4:12 Extent of divisiblity
5:23 Degree of fungibility
9:11 Why is Epic Cash fungible?
12:20 Degree of scarcity
14:40 Why did I bother thinking about this?
15:51 Outro