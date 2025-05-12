[May 12, 2025] RARE Q&A! They Said the Horizon Was a Lie – Flat Earth Dave & Nathan Thompson Answer YOUR Questions [Beyond the Frequency 369]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Summary: Beyond the Frequency 369 dives back into one of the most controversial and mind-bending conversations of our time—Flat Earth. In this follow-up episode, host Cesar Pagan welcomes back Flat Earth Dave and Nathan Thompson to address direct audience questions and explore the deeper mysteries behind our realm.
From flight paths and laser curvature tests to eclipses, satellites, and the properties of moonlight, this conversation pushes beyond what we've been taught. What if the sun and moon are local luminaries? What if maps and measured distances expose hidden truths? And do satellites really exist the way we’ve been told?
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.
https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It's easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever-expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible? We have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
00:00Introduction to Flat Earth Discussions
08:42Exploring Flight Paths and High Altitude Tests
20:04The Nature of Light and Atmosphere
27:51Understanding Luminaries and Their Effects
28:15The Unique Properties of Moonlight
30:16Understanding the Horizon and Perspective
32:26The Illusion of the Horizon
34:43Experiments with Light and the Dome Theory
36:27Resources for Flat Earth Research
38:23Flight Paths and Earth's Rotation
45:48Maps and the Flat Earth Perspective
48:58Curvature and Laser Tests
49:03Laser Tests and Observations
51:29Documented Experiments and Resources
54:16Understanding the Horizon and Perspective
56:57The Nature of the Solar System
58:40Astro-Archaeology and Celestial Alignments
01:02:15Eclipses and Their Explanations
01:14:45Ancient Beliefs and Modern Skepticism
01:18:29The Satellite Debate: Myths and Realities
01:24:03Challenging the Existence of Satellites
01:31:21The Flat Earth App: A New Tool for Exploration
01:38:34Debating the Evidence
01:40:45Exploring the Nature of the Sun
01:43:51Theories on the Moon and Dimensions
01:45:57Understanding Our Realm and Beyond
01:51:03The Role of AI and Technology
01:52:38Personal Reflections and Definitions of God
02:04:29Final Thoughts and Call to Action