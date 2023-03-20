Living In A Simulated Reality? How does it end? with Gregg Braden and John Petersen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What's Up! with Futurist John Petersen, and Visionary Gregg Braden.
There is a good probability that this is not a base reality ... are we living in a simulation? If we are in a simulation, what is the purpose, and how does it end?
Full version available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/whats-up-simulated-reality-how-does-it-end/