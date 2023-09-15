© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Melugin at the Border | NEW: Watch as Border Patrol mass releases hundreds of illegal migrants to a city street in San Diego as CBP facilities are overcrowded.
Migrant: “It’s no problem if I go to Chicago?”
BP agent: “You can do whatever you want, you’re free.”
These are Biden’s buses, not Texas.
@BillMelugin_
https://x.com/BillMelugin_/status/1702725504044867747?s=20