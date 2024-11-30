VAX Death Wave is happening...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Almost 5 years since the Plandemic was released on the world but it was in the works many years before. The Spike Protein and other toxins are everywhere now. Now even those who refused the experimental poison jabs have been exposed. Many people have died or been injured dramatically. It is impacting the jabbers and everyone else now.