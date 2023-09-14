Pastor Targeted with Trump as Border Crumbles & US Follows South Africa to Hell | Liberty Hour Ep. 48





This is a modal window.Stream is offline.

Pastor Steve Lee, who was indicted in Georgia alongside Donald Trump for trying to help, joins Liberty Hour this week with his attorney to explain that this persecution threatens the 5 rights enshrined in the First Amendment for ALL Americans.





After that, broadcaster and author Brannon Howse joins the program to explain what is really going on with the immigration tsunami coming across the non-existent U.S. border. He also warns about economic and banking carnage right around the corner, in addition to sounding the alarm about the fake media’s “UFO” agenda.





Finally, Dr. Harry Booyens, author of a critical book called AmaBhulu about South Africa, explains the eerie parallels between what happened to his nation and what is happening to the United States right now. This will not end well if it’s not reversed, he warns.





In news, Alex breaks down the latest news from Capitol Hill on the impeachment and continuing resolution, how RINO Republicans are scheming with Democrats to pass this giant Biden budget, how Biden is ordering the press to cover for him, a new study debunking UN climate lies, and much more.





Want to listen on the go? Check out the podcast below:





AMP INSIDER: Talk with our show hosts live on “Ask The Expert”. Go deeper with your research with archived shows and discounts on Patriot resources!





When You Subscribe Now + Use the Code ‘NEWMAN’ You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 –https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup





It’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING AMP!





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/NewmanPHD





Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ For Special Discounts & Rates:





“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS





Do you have a sinus problem? A problem sleeping? A joint, skin, or respiratory issue?

For a limited time, Steve of Nature’s Rite is offering The Healthcare Toolkit book for free with any purchase: https://www.mynaturesrite.com/promo/amp





Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American-made products for your home! https://MyPillow.com





Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.





CUE Streaming OFFERS ALL THIS FOR $2/DAY





Hundreds of Sports Channels (Don’t pay more for NFL)

Nationwide Local Channels

Thousands of Movies & TV Series

Stream on up to 5 devices at a time

No Contract & No Hidden Fees

Sign up at https://AMERICANMEDIA.mycuestreaming.com





Looking to Promote Your Business? Reach a loyal demographic of freedom-loving Americans who vote with their dollars. Promote your patriot business on AMP NEWS. Contact Sean Morgan at: [email protected]





FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews





LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us





AMPINSIDER – A COMMUNITY AND RESOURCE TO CONNECT WITH LIKE-MINDED PATRIOTS:

HTTPS://AMPINSIDER.US/





The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, doctor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with.