BREAKING !! FIREFIGHTERS ARE BATTLING A MASSIVE FIRE AT AN INDUSTRIAL FACILITY CAUSED BY AN EXPLOSION -- MEDLEY FLORIDA

Firefighters are battling a massive fire at an industrial facility in Medley Florida by an explosion, resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities.





2 dead, 3 injured in semi-truck fire and explosion near Miami

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/02/21/us/medley-florida-semi-truck-explosion/index.html





SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE





Shared from and subscribe to:

99percent

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/