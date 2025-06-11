Greta Thunberg lands at home after Israel deportation - Gaza Freedom Flotilla - June 10, 2025

Activist Greta Thunberg returned to Sweden Tuesday after being deported from Israel. Thunberg and eleven other pro-Palestinian activists attempted to use a boat to break a longstanding naval blockade and deliver aid to Gaza. When she arrived at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport, Thunberg was greeted by supporters chanting “Free, free Palestine” and “Long live Palestine.”

