BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fastest Flight to Cairns. ✈️
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 11/03/2023

Gold Coast to Cairns, Qld, Australia. 27-10-23.

Roobs and Shazza's business trip, fastest flight to Cairns ever.

Took off heading South, with the Cobaki Broadwater visible from the Starboard side immediately after take off, followed by Terranora Creek and Mt Warning in the background obscured by clouds.

An abrupt turn to Port, climb North into the clouds for a bit, and we pause for some light reading material. Subscribe here - https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Then we descended over the beautiful waters of the Great Barrier Reef and flew into Cairns from the North. And may or may not have spotted a crocodile.

Join Roobs Flyers - roobsflyers.bio.link

Keywords
australiaroobs flyersgold coastcairnsroobs flyer magazine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy