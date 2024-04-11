Iran scholar issues stark warning on 'imminent' threat: 'Something in the works'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Foundation for Defense of Democracies senior fellow Behnam Ben Taleblu joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the possibility of an imminent attack on Israel and how resistance to the regime's leadership has impacted conflict in the region.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html