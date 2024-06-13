The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 29: Faith and Love

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The story of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego illustrates this point very well. These three men were brought to Babylon as slaves and had seen Jerusalem and the temple destroyed. Yet their love for God was a consuming fire that created faith to defy King Nebuchadnezzar and his threat of death.
So when they had to make a choice of being loyal to God or worshiping the statue of Nebuchadnezzar, their response showed they would not abandon God regardless of the threat. They faced an uncertain future, but because they were fueled by God's love, they also had faith that God would deliver them even in the midst of persecution. We serve a God today that has not changed, and what he did for these three men, he will also do for you.
Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1387.pdf
RLJ-1387 -- MARCH 24, 2013
Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:
If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty: