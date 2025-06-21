“Woke” Movies, Minnesota Assassinations, Jack & Jooos, “West Memphis Three”, China, Bible Prophecy Fulfilled

SR 2025-06-20 #196

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #196

Topic list:

* “Diligent Maniac” on the Netflix movie “Havoc”.

* Why did the Machine not get what it wanted out of the Minnesota “assassinations”?

* What happened to The Government Rag and Johnny’s friend Stephanie Sledge? —JACK & JOOOS!

* The Jesidue of the Minnesota “assassinations”.

* The Catholics of GuyFawkesNews, Rupert Murdoch and “Blaze TV”.

* What does it mean if Trump supporters are questioning the Minnesota “assassinations”?

* The trap and tyranny of “education”.

* The agenda and DEEP IRONY behind the “Roger Corman 1994 Fantastic Four”.

* Karen Reed and the “West Memphis Three”: Jesuit Justice into Jesuit Theater.

* Mark Kelly, the sympathetic illegals of “Nobody” and Faul McCartney’s “Mother Mary”.

* Did “JENNIFER” Boelter work for Tampon Tim? Does Tampon Tim have his own false flag operation?

* Boelter’s “room-mate”: “His security company was just some fantasy.”

* How does the Machine control the Middle East?

* The secret to every great lie.

* Waking up Conservative blacks is the beginning of the end for the Machine.

* “Protestia” on the Episcopalian Pastor-ette who says “Palm Sunday” was a “drag show”.

* Jesuit John McLaughlin

* Was China’s first Communist “Premier” “gay”?

* Colorado forcing Christian camps to open bathrooms to all genders.

* BCE Jews admit the fulfillment of Genesis 49:10!

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

· UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5